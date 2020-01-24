delhi-poll-body-notice-to-bjp’s-kapil-mishra-over-“india-vs-pak”-tweet

Delhi Election 2020: Kapil Mishra is contesting the February 8 election as the BJP candidate.

New Delhi:

The BJP’s Kapil Mishra, a candidate for the Delhi election, has been issued notice by a poll officer over his tweet comparing the polls to an India versus Pakistan clash. He has been asked to explain his comments or face action.

The notice refers to the model code of conduct and says Kapil Mishra’s comments violate the rule against “aggravating differences or creating mutual hatred or causing tension between different communities”. The Delhi Election office has been asked to submit a report on the tweet to the Election Commission within 24 hours.

Kapil Mishra, who has been called out on many recent communal and incendiary tweets, had posted yesterday: “India vs Pakistan, 8 February, Delhi. India and Pakistan will compete on the streets of Delhi.”

Asked to explain the tweet, the former AAP minister also told news agency ANI: “Mini-Pakistans have been created at many places in Delhi. Shaheen Bagh is being replicated at various places. Other places like Inder Lok, Chand Bagh have also become mini-Pakistan. Protesters are disturbing common people by blocking the road, shutting areas, schools, etc.”

Mr Mishra, 39, is contesting the February 8 Delhi election as the BJP candidate from Model Town. A former close aide of Arvind Kejriwal, he fell out with AAP after publicly accusing the Chief Minister and a minister of corruption.

AAP has asked the Chief Election Officer to cancel Mr Mishra’s nomination. The party said the rules made it mandatory for those who used government accommodation to furnish no-dues certificate about water, electricity and telephone expenses, but Mr Mishra had not even mentioned it in his nomination papers.

The results of the Delhi election will be announced on February 11. AAP, which won 67 of Delhi’s 70 seats in the previous election, hopes to repeat its winning streak in the capital. The BJP, however, says Arvind Kejriwal’s party will be punished by voters for reneging on its promises.