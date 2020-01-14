delhi-police-commissioner-amulya-patnaik-to-retire-on-january-31

Amulya Patnaik will retire on January 31, an official order of the Delhi government said (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Kumar Patnaik will retire on January 31, an official order of the Delhi government said.

“Consequent upon attaining the age of superannuation, Amulya Kumar Patnaik, IPS: 1985, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, shall stand retired from government service with effect from 31.01.2020,” it stated.

The order has been issued with the approval of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, it added.