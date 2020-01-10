Home NEWS Delhi Police Books Students For Violating Section 144 At Connaught Place

The march by hundreds of JNU students was stopped when they tried to go towards Rashtrapati Bhavan (File)

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has registered a case against a group of students who were protesting at Connaught Place for violating Section 144 of the CrPC, officials said on Friday.

The students were part of a march on Thursday to the HRD Ministry.

The march by hundreds of JNU students was stopped when they tried to go to Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar’s sacking over the January 5 violence in the campus.

“A case has been registered for violation of Section 144 and obstruction to government duty in Connaught Place,” a senior police officer said.

