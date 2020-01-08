delhi,-neighbouring-noida,-gurgaon-receive-rain,-air-quality-“poor”

Delhi Weather: Despite rain, the pollution level in the city remained in the poor category.

New Delhi:

Delhi and neighbouring Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad received light rain on Wednesday morning causing traffic jams at several major junctions.

Despite rain, the pollution level in the city remained in the poor category for the third consecutive day with the air quality index being 242, said centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum and maximum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius. It also predicted thunderstorm with hail and lightning in parts of the city.

The weather department has predicted that for the next two days, the city will see moderate to dense fog in the coming days.

Apart from Delhi, cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, said weather department. Dense fog is very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during night or morning hours, it added.