delhi-lieutenant-governor-visits-shaheen-bagh,-requests-end-to-protest

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal meets protesters from Shaheen Bagh. (PTI)

New Delhi:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday met protesters from Shaheen Bagh and appealed to them to call off their agitation, saying that it has caused inconvenience to schoolchildren patients and general public.

An eight-member delegation submitted a memorandum of their demands, including withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to Mr Baijal, an official said.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting for over a month at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia University against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Met the delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to school children, patients, daily commuters, local residents, etc due to blockade of road,” Mr Baijal tweeted.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Devesh Srivastava and DCP (South-east) Chimnoy Biswal were also at the meeting.

According to Mr Baijal’s office, the delegation assured him that they would convey his message to other protestors at Shaheen Bagh.

“The LG also directed the police officers concerned to take all steps as per law to ensure peace and harmony in the area,” officials said.

Earlier today, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked authorities to identify and arrange counselling for children seen at protests against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh.