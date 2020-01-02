delhi-factory-fire:-massive-blaze-at-peeragarhi-factory,-several-fire-personnel-trapped

Twitter

Several people including few firefighters are reported to be trapped inside a factory at Delhi’s Udoh Nagar area of Peeragarhiafter massive fire broke out a factory. During the rescue operation, a blast occurred causing the factory building to collapse, said the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Thursday, January 2.

According to the DFS chief Atul Garg, “A call for a fire in a factory was received at 4.23 a.m. on Thursday, accordingly, 7 fire tenders were sent to the spot. However, the fire was followed by a sudden blast, due to which the building collapsed.”

Garg added that when the building collapsed there were people inside it along with the fire fighters who are rescuing them. However, the number of people trapped inside the structure is not known yet. In total 35 fire tenders are currently on the spot as the rescue operation continues.