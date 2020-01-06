delhi-election-dates-to-be-announced-at-3:30-pm

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the 2015 elections

New Delhi:

The Election Commission will reveal the schedule for Delhi Assembly polls at 3.30 pm today.

Chief Minister Kejriwal’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking re-election after recording a massive win in 2015; the party won 67 of 70 seats in the Assembly.

The party launched its campaign last month, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying he was confident of success. The party also revealed its slogan – ‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal (Past 5 years have been good, keep going with Kejriwal’).