delhi-court-issues-death-warrant-against-nirbhaya-convicts

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case will hang at 7 am on January 22, a Delhi court said today, issuing a death warrant. Akshay Thakur Singh, Mukesh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma were found guilty in 2012 gang-rape, torture and killing of a young medical student in Delhi.

Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed the last review petition in the case, filed by one of the convicts, Akshay Singh.

Nirbhaya’s parents then asked a lower court to issue a death warrant but the court deferred a decision until today. “I have been running from pillar to post for one year,” Nirbhaya’s mother broke down before the judge, who consoled her saying he was bound by the law.



