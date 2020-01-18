delhi-assembly-elections:-congress-announces-first-list-of-54-candidates

Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled on February 8 with results due three days later

New Delhi:

The Congress this evening announced a first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to be held next month, with former AAP leader Alka Lamba, former ministers Arvinder Singh Lovely and Ashok Walia, and Poonam Azad, the wife of Kirti Azad, the party’s election campaign committee chairman, among the names on the document.

The list comes a day after the BJP announced candidates for 57 of the 70 seats that are going to polls and three days after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) revealed its candidates. Neither the Congress nor the BJP have named candidates for the New Delhi seat from which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest.

The Congress will field Lakshman Rawat against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Patpargang seat; the BJP has fielded Ravi Negi from this seat.

Former AAP leader Alka Lamba will contest the Chandni Chowk seat against the Aam Aadmi Party’s Parlad Singh Sawhney and the BJP’s Suman Kumar Gupta. Former Delhi Education Minister Arvinder Singh Lovely, who lost the fight for the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat last year to the BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, has been named from from the Gandhi Nagar seat against the AAP’s Naveen Choudhary.

The party will also field former Union Minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and Mateen Ahmed from the Seelampur seat that saw violent protests last month over the citizenship law.

Shivani Chopra, daughter of three-time MLA Subhash Chopra, will attempt to continue her father’s legacy in the Kalkaji constituency, where she will face the AAP’s Atishi.

The party has also named Rajesh Lilotia, who lost the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat to the BJP’s Hans Raj Hans, to the Mangolpuri seat.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 and votes will be counted three days later. The election will see Chief Minister Kejriwal’s AAP face-off against the Congress and the BJP as it attempts to repeat its spectacular haul from five years ago, when it claimed 67 seats.