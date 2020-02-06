Dele Alli says Tottenham 'deserve a trophy' as late replay win keeps FA Cup hopes alive

Dele Alli believes Tottenham deserve to win a trophy, after they kept their FA Cup hopes alive with replay victory over Southampton, but warned his teammates: “No one is going to give it to us.”

The FA Cup looks Spurs’ most realistic chance of a trophy this season, despite a favourable Champions League last 16 draw, and they eventually secured passage into teh fifth round after coming from behind to beat Southampton on Wednesday night.

Alli’s introduction off the bench was crucial, as he defied an injury picked up in the 2-0 win over Manchester City at the weekend to play a part in late goals for Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min, which earned a 3-2 triumph.

Despite making huge strides in recent years, including reaching the first Champions League final in the club’s history last season, Spurs have not won a trophy since League Cup success in 2008.

After hailing his team’s fighting spirit, Alli told BT Sport the time has come to end their drought.

“It says a lot about the character we have,” he said. “To go from such a big game at the weekend, it’s easy to lose a game like this.

“We showed great character, at times a bit sloppy, but sometimes it takes one little switch and I think it was their second goal.

“It has been a long time coming, we are one of the best teams in the world in the years we have been together, we deserve a trophy. But no-one is going to give it to us, we have to keep pushing and not just for us but for the fans we have to win something.”