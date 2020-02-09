Dele Alli apologises for 'letting Tottenham down' with coronavirus video: 'It wasn't funny'

Tottenham star Dele Alli has apologised for a video he posted on social media in which he appears to mock an Asian man while making jokes about the coronavirus crisis.

“I’d like to apologise for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday,” Alli said in a video on social media platform Weibo.

“It wasn’t funny. I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club. I don’t want you guys to have that impression of me.

“It isn’t something that should be joked about. Sending all my love and thoughts and prayers for everyone in China.”

