dekh-bhai-dekh,-shrimaan-shrimati-&-other-iconic-shows-return-to-tv;-fans-can’t-get-enough-of-dd

Published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 18: 03 [IST]

As everyone is aware, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, government has announced a 21-day lockdown. While many channels are re-telecasting old episodes of the show, Doordarshan is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers glued to the television screens. The channel has made many of us nostalgic by re-running the old, popular and iconic shows. Recently, Doordarshan announced Mahabharat, Ramayan, Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi and Shaktimaan’s re-telecast. Now, the channel has announced a few more iconic shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh and Shrimaan Shrimati’s return. Take A Look At Doordarshan’s Tweets: Dekh Bhai Dekh & Chanakya – Watch iconic comic show #DekhBhaiDekh which beautifully shows the unique bonding between the three generations of the Diwan family at 6 pm ONLY on @DDNational. – MUST WATCH – An all-time favourite with our viewers – the master strategist #Chanakya TONIGHT at 10 pm on @DDNational. Buniyaad & Alif Laila – Watch the iconic show that gave us innumerable stars & bitter-sweet memories…#Buniyaad from this evening at 5 pm on @DDNational. – Watch your favourite show #AlifLaila on DD Bharati everyday at 9 pm. Shrimaan Shrimati, Hum Hai Na & Tehreer Munshi Premchand Ki – MUST WATCH -Our comedy show #ShrimanShrimati which will burst you in to peel of laughter, this afternoon at 4 pm on @DDNational. – दोपहर 2.30 बजे देखना नहीं भूलें हमारी बेहतरीन प्रस्तुति धारावाहिक “हम हैं न” सिर्फ @DDNational पर. – The @DDNational to bring you yet another riveting episode of #TehreerMunshiPremchandKi, this afternoon at 12.30 pm. Fans Thank Doordarshan Fans are extremely happy with the re-telecast of their favourite iconic shows and thanked Doordarshan! A few users tweeted, “Wah….. Tussi great ho 🙏🙏🙏🙏😊,” “Thank you DD,””Dekh Bhai Dekh, Munshi Prem Chand ki Kahaniya, Shaktimaan, Ramayan, Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi etc. Sabhi ke liye dhanyawaad,””You’ve brought a smile on my face!❤️,”” Are aap n to pura bachpan yaad liya diya…iskliya dhnyavad aap,”” Much awaited show on @DDNational Thank you so much for bringing joy for all.” and “DD is re-creating those childhood days.” A user also shared the listing of DD shows and it’s timings. Take a look!

— Komal Maru (@cakomalmaru) April 1, 2020 For those who are wondering when Circus will be aired, the timing of the show has been changed to 3 PM. दोपहर 3 बजे बने रहिए @DDNational पर और देखना नहीं भूलें सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान अभिनीत धारावाहिक “सर्कस”।#Circus with @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/13dMZ2ZtD5

— Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 2, 2020 (Images Source: Doordarshan Twitter) (Social media posts are not edited) Also Read: Shaktimaan To Return To TV; Fans Super Excited As Mukesh Khanna Confirms Sequel Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 18: 03 [IST]