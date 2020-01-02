deepika-padukone’s-birthday-plans-in-2020-will-surprise-you!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s cutest PDA moments













Deepika Padukone will soon turn 34 on January 5th and her birthday plans for this year will indeed surprise you. Deepika is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Chhapaak’ based on the life of acid attack survivors. So, if you are wondering whether Deepika will have a grand birthday bash with her friends and family, then you’re probably wrong as the actress shall be dedicating her day to acid attack survivors.

A source close to the actress told Mumbai Mirror that the actress is spending her 34th birthday in Lucknow. The actress is reportedly spending her birthday with acid attack victims in the city. The actress is set to travel to a cafe run by the victims and spend her birthday there. Apart from the staff of the cafe, the insider added that acid attack survivors from neighbouring cities will be a part of the celebrations. “Deepika will leave for Delhi later in the day to resume the promotional rounds of Chhapaak,” the source shared.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer SinghInstagram

Chhapaak all set to hit screens on Jan 10

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavaat’ starring alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The actress was away from the silver screen for almost two years owing to her marriage to then beau Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’ is all set to hit screens on the 10th of January where she plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika will also be starring in ’83’ opposite Ranveer Singh as his onscreen wife. ’83’ will be the first movie where we shall see Ranveer and Deepika together after their marriage.