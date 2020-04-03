deepika-padukone-takes-sweet-revenge-on-‘khilji’;-hubby-ranveer-singh-catches-her-red-handed!

|

Updated: Friday, April 3, 2020, 9: 54 [IST]

Our Bollywood stars are homebound owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Making best use of this self-quarantine time are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. While we already know that Ranveer loves Nutella, it looks like his lady love Deepika too, has a 'sweet tooth'. Recently, the Padmaavat actor shared a picture of his wife gobbling up the sweet treat straight from the jar. Captioned as, "In the dead of the night, she devoured Khilji ! Revenge is sweet indeed ! #sneakysneaky #caughtintheact @deepikapadukone." (sic) The Nutella jar has 'Khilji' written on it and is a part of a special gift received by Ranveer, recently. The actor had earlier given us a sneak-peek of his collection of three jars of Nutella bearing names of his most iconic film roles. Meanwhile, the netizens had all sorts of hilarious reaction to this picture. A netizen wrote, "Ranveer bhaiya, mumbai ka saara nutella aapne khareed liya kya?" (sic) Another comment read, "Don't u guys have double chins." Before this, Deepika posted a picture of Ranveer, who was seen fast asleep. She pasted the tag 'husband' on his forehead and captioned her click as, "Season 1:Episode 7: and while I was at [email protected] #wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar.. Productivity in the time of COVID-19!" (sic) Speaking about work, the celebrity couple will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. The film was supposed to hit the theatrical screens on April 10, 2020. However, the makers have postponed the release date of the film indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.