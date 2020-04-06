deepika-padukone-says-ranveer-complains-about-her-on-family-whatsapp-group;-blame-it-with-this-reason!

|

Updated: Monday, April 6, 2020, 17: 05 [IST]

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never neglect to give us some major relationship goals making use of their love-soaked antics on social media marketing. But like every couple, ‘DeepVeer’ too, have their share of ‘nok-jhok’ within their relationship. Recently, within an interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Deepika revealed some amusing information regarding her marriage and spoke about her one habit that annoys Ranveer. The actress also revealed that she sprained her back while doing some household chores recently. The actress was quoted as saying, “My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in a single place? Is it possible to not have to accomplish something all of the right time?’ And I have no idea. I am around something always, my mind is definitely occupied. He calls it ‘phat-phat’ and he complains on the household group.” Deepika further continued, “I sprained my back two days ago when I was ‘cleaning’. And I was bored then. So he ensured before he visited the fitness center down, he said ‘You’re not moving from here you’ve sprained your back’. And he made a surprise visit in 20 minutes and I had not been in my own bed I was through to a shelf, attempting to clean something and he got wild really. ‘Can you not do that phat phat on a regular basis? Is it possible to sit in a single place you have injured your back’.” Ranveer and Deepika are in self-quarantine due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. The couple has been spending lots of time together and their Instagram posts certainly are a proof that. From training together to bonding over some ‘cooking’ sessions, both of these are plain things love. Recently, the Padmaavat actress cooked some mouth-watering Thai dishes on her behalf ‘pati parmeshwar’ Ranveer. Giving her fans a sneak-peek in to the menu, she shared an image and captioned it as, “Season 1:Episode 8 COOK.EAT.SLEEP.REPEAT. Productivity in enough time of COVID-19!😷. (sic)” Exactly like us, even her industry friends couldn’t stop drooling on the ‘feast’. Siddhant Chaturvedi commented, “Yeah, that yummy was got by you, yum! 😋 (sic)” “Yep.. next quarantine goal would be to actually create a portal therefore i can step from my room into ur pantry and steal this food 🔘 (sic),” read Ishaan Khatter’s comment. Ranveer-Deepika, Akshay, Katrina LIGHT Candles TO AID PM Modi’s ‘9 PM 9 Minutes’ Initiative Deepika Padukone Cooks Thai Curry And Rice For ‘Pati Parmeshwar’ Ranveer Singh Amid Lockdown