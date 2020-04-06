deepika-padukone-says-ranveer-complains-about-her-on-family-whatsapp-group;-blame-it-on-this-reason!

|

Updated: Monday, April 6, 2020, 16: 59 [IST]

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to give us some major relationships with their love-soaked antics on social media. But like every couple, ‘DeepVeer’ too, have their share of ‘nok-jhok’ in their relationship. Recently, in an interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Deepika revealed some amusing details about her married life and spoke about her one habit that annoys Ranveer. The actress also revealed that she recently sprained her back while doing some household chores. The actress was quoted as saying, “My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?’ And I don’t know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it ‘phat-phat’ and then he complains on the family group.” Deepika further continued, “I sprained my back two days ago when I was ‘cleaning’. And then I was bored. So he made sure before he went down to the gym, he said ‘You’re not moving from here you’ve sprained your back’. And he made a surprise visit in 20 minutes and I was not in my bed I was up on a shelf, trying to clean something and he got really wild. ‘Can you not do this phat phat all the time? Can you sit in one place you have injured your back’.” Ranveer and Deepika are currently in self-quarantine owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. The couple has been spending a lot of time together and their Instagram posts are a proof to that. From working out together to bonding over some ‘cooking’ sessions, these two are all things love. Recently, the Padmaavat actress cooked some mouth-watering Thai dishes for her ‘pati parmeshwar’ Ranveer. Giving her fans a sneak-peek into the menu, she shared a picture and captioned it as, “Season 1:Episode 8 COOK.EAT.SLEEP.REPEAT. Productivity in the time of COVID-19!😷. (sic)” Just like us, even her industry friends couldn’t stop drooling over the ‘feast’. Siddhant Chaturvedi commented, “Yeah, you got that yummy, yum! 😋 (sic)” “Yep.. next quarantine goal is to actually build a portal so I can step from my room into ur pantry and steal this food 🔘 (sic),” read Ishaan Khatter’s comment. Ranveer-Deepika, Akshay, Katrina Light Up Candles To Support PM Modi’s ‘9 PM 9 Minutes’ Initiative Deepika Padukone Cooks Thai Curry And Rice For ‘Pati Parmeshwar’ Ranveer Singh Amid Lockdown