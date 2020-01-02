deepika-padukone-reveals-she-stitched-ranveer-singh’s-pant-on-stage-during-a-concert

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer SinghTwitter

Ranveer Singh never fails to grab eyeballs with his unconventional and wacky fashion sense. From colourful clothes to baggy outfits, the Gully Boy actor pulls off almost every attire with ease. But did you know, that once Ranveer ripped his pants while dancing on stage and Deepika had to come to his rescue during a concert.

These days, Deepika is seen promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak. During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Deepika shared an important story and recalled an incident wherein her travel sewing kit came to the rescue. The actress revealed that when they were at a music festival in Barcelona, Ranveer pulled out a weird dance step and ended up with ripped pants. Leaving aside the festival, Deepika said she was busy stitching it.

“We were at a music festival in Barcelona. Ranveer was doing a weird dance step while in a pair of loose pants. Suddenly, I heard an unusual sound; his pants had ripped. I was stitching his pants while people danced around me,” Deepika Padukone told Kapil and couldn’t stop laughing while narrating the hilarious incident.

Kapil Sharma, Deepika PadukoneTwitter

Not only this, we will see Deepika’s birthday (which fall on January 5) celebrations along with cake cutting ritual on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot on November 14 and 15, 2018 in Italy with close family members in attendance. The couple will share screen with each other for the first time after their wedding in Kabir Khan’s ’83 which will release on April 10, 2020.