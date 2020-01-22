deepika-padukone-opens-up-about-taking-psychiatric-help-on-depression-and-mental-health

Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit













Deepika Padukone was felicitated with Crystal Award at the recently-held World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos for her contribution to mental health awareness. The actress who was once a victim of depression opened up about the same recently in a conversation with Dr Tedros.

Deepika suffered mental illness at the peak of her career

The actress revealed, “Mental illness happened to me when I had least expected it. I was at a professional high, my movies were doing great and I was in an amazing relationship. Everything was going just perfect. One morning when I woke up and I felt all was well, I fainted. Luckily the house help came and saw me on the floor. I was taken to a doctor and I was told it was nothing and probably just some blood pressure fluctuation or something like physical tiredness. Those were the first physical signs. For a long time, I just felt like sleeping, not going out, not meeting people.”

She further added, “Luckily, my mother had come to my place and when my parents were packing, I just started crying. She asked me what was it and I had no answer. At that time, my mother told me that I probably needed professional help and that’s how I began consulting a psychiatrist.”

This is how ‘Live Love Laugh’ foundation began

Talking about it, the actress continued, “After I was diagnosed with a clinical depression regarding my mental health, I had to even lie when someone asked me how was I doing. I would say, I’m great, though I was actually terrible.” She added, “As I began on my path of recovery, I also understood the stigma attached to mental health and the need to go public with it. Imagine what would have happened, if my mother had not said that I should consult a professional help for my problem. I felt that I should do something to help others with their signs and symptoms and that was the reason for going public with my illness and then setting up the Live Love Laugh foundation.”

Deepika Padukone was last seen in ‘Chhapaak’. The actress has not announced her future projects as of now but she has confirmed that she is working in a project starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.