deepika-padukone-on-her-birthday-celebration-with-ranveer-singh:-‘we-always-make-sure-we-spend-time-together’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at airport

Deepika Padukone turns 34 today and the world is wishing her since the week began her friends, media fraternity and loved ones are ringing her birthday. From pre-birthday celebrations till today Deepika is enjoying the time of her life. As the actor is seen promoting her film Chhappak in full swing she makes sure that her film promotions aren’t neglected and made sure she works on her special day too.

What caught our attention is doting hubby Ranveer Singh also decided to be with her lady love and the adorable couple flew together to Lucknow for Chhapaak’s film promotion. At the airport, Deepika cut her birthday cake as a pool of fans gathered to wish her and she fed the cake to her hubby. The pictures are breaking the internet and we are loving the way Ranveer and Deepika manage to squeeze out time amidst their bust working schedules.

Watch the video below as we see Ranveer Singh celebrated her wifey Deepika’s birthday at Mumbai airport this morning. He opens the door for her, cuts her birthday cake and feeds her, so much love and adoration. perfect couple!

During Chhappak interviews, media quizzed Deepika if Ranveer is planning anything special for her birthday to which the actor avers, ” He goes out of his way to make my birthday memorable by doing something special, but more than the wish, we always make sure that we spend time together.”

when asked, if she enjoys celebrating her birthday she said, “I am not a very fussy birthday person. I like to keep it intimate and simple. I am more of a quiet person. I don’t understand the whole fuss around birthdays. But if something happens (celebrations) I am game for that. And it is fun to receive gifts if I may say and all the love and good wishes that come my way.” she laughs.

And that’s what they are doing, Ranveer and Deepika are leaving no stone unturned to spend this special day with each other. We are totally gushing over Deepika’s fashion sense as she is seen wearing an oversized orange sweatshirt with a scarf along with a striped shirt and baggy jeans.

Not only today, on Saturday, but media along with the cast and crew of Chhappak also rang in Deepika’s birthday. Meghna Gulzar and Vikrant sprinkled rose petals on the actress.

