Deepika Padukone In Sequined Saree With Sexy Blouse, See Pics

When it comes to Deepika Padukone’s sense of fashion, it can truly be regarded as the ideal blend of chic and playful. From nailing cool pantsuits and formal wears to slaying in a saree, Deepika always manages to grab the attention with her style and it surely becomes the talk of the town.

We have often seen Deepika not fearing to be a trendsetter in several award shows. Be it the IIFA 2019 in Mumbai where her violet outfit got a lot of attention to her sexy hot avatars in International film festivals like the Cannes Film Festival, there’s not a single place where Deepika doesn’t stun. Today, however, we plan to explore her traditional side a bit as we show you some amazing sexy photos of her in a sequined saree where the blouse cut is all about oozing sexiness and boldness.

Check out the photos below to start admiring right away –