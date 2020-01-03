deepika-padukone-finally-reacts-on-erasing-ex-boyfriend-ranbir-kapoor’s-tattoo

Deepika Padukone promoting ChhapaakInstagram

Deepika Padukone’s much talked about tattoo that she painted at the back of her neck while she was she in relationship with Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has finally been erased. Well, at least the pictures surfacing on the internet in recent times say so.

Fans have always been curious to know about Deepika Padukone’s equation with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as the two have been quite cordial to each other even after parting ways. The duo even went onto do films and commercials together which clearly states that the two have buried the hatchet.

Deepika Padukone dressed up for the Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding.Instagram

But when Deepika was snapped during a recent event, fans couldn’t find her tattoo in the pictures that went viral and so we have finally got her reaction on the same. In an interaction with Koimoi.com, Deepika answered some of the most asked questions about her on Google and reacted to removing RK’s tattoo from the back of her neck.

When Deepika was asked how she removed the ‘RK’ tattoo (which was the initials of her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor) from her neck, she didn’t say a word and just winked at the camera. Check out her reaction right here.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor dated for two years. Deepika was single for a long time until she married her Ramleela co-star Ranveer Singh. The ‘Padmaavat’ actress is all set for her upcoming movie ‘Chhapaak’ based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is slated to release on the 10th of January 2020.