deepika-padukone-disagrees-with-farah-khan-over-sharing-workout-videos-during-the-21-days-lockdown!

Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 13: 45 [IST]

Not so long ago, filmmaker Farah Khan had taken a sharp jibe at the privileged Bollywood celebs for sharing their workout videos during the ongoing 21-days nationwide lockdown period, because there are bigger concerns currently in the world. She had shared a video on her Instagram page, wherein she can be heard saying, "Stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you do not have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us, have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos bandh kar dijiye (So please have mercy on us and stop your workout videos). And if you can't stop, then please don't feel bad if I unfollow you." While most of the celebs including Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Preity Zinta and Raveena Tandon agreed with Farah's post, actress Deepika Padukone disagreed with her Om Shanti Om director. When Deepika appeared in a Hangout video with journalist Rajeev Masand, she disagreed with Farah's take on the workout videos that goes up on social media and said, "I know a lot of people have a problem with exercise videos that are going up, but to be honest, putting up exercise videos – rather, exercising, not putting up videos – it's more about how you feel. It's not really about how you look." She further added, "It really keeps Ranveer and me going. It really gets us through the day." Speaking of the ongoing lockdown, India is under complete lockdown since March 25 after PM Narendra Modi asked citizens to stay indoors to contain the global pandemic, COVID-19.