Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Karishma Kapoor: What Bollywood Celebrities Eating During LOCKDOWN?

The global outbreak of COVID-19 has brought things to a standstill and have disturbed the routine of people all around the world. Our Prime Minister announced a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the disease and most of the citizens are abiding by it. Well, during these times when there is not much work to do, some of our celebrities are seen baking some indulgent food and some are reminding themselves to eat healthy despite the lockdown.

Our favourite Deepika Padukone had posted a picture with a tub of ice cream with loads of chocolate in it. She also posted pictures while having fruit juices and fruits to maintain her healthy diet. Well, with all the working out and a healthy diet, cheat meal is a must. On the other hand, Ananya Pandey had posted a picture with her sister where they baked cookies to kill some time during the lockdown. The evergreen Karisma Kapoor also donned the chef hat as she baked a cake for her family and staff. Being so busy with a packed schedule, our celebrities are exploring their hidden talents these days and enjoying some cheat meals on the go.

For more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.