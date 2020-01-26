‘deepika-ke-kapde-pehan-liye-kya’:-ranveer-singh-wears-disastrous-outfit,-gets-trolled

Watch: Ranveer Singh rapped with a live Indian orchestra













Ranveer Singh who is known for his swag can pull off anything he wears with ease. However, Ranveer’s latest look had our eyes popping out as he was seen wearing a polka dot shirt, paired with multi-color stripe loose pants. He teamed his quirky outfit with a matching cap, which has two long trials.

Ranveer’s avatar not only shocked fans but also became a butt of jokes as fans gave some hilarious reactions to this look.

Talking about netizens, a user wrote, “Deepika ke kapde phenliya kya re Bhai tu,” another said, “Whatta fuckin look is this.

With criticism came some appreciation as well, Dabangg actor Sonu Sood wrote, “Life is all about stripes and dots “Dare to be different”, while Neeru Randhawa said, “Humm can I be honest it’s too feminine for you but you and your confidence pulls it off more power to you.”

Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky fashion sense and we must admit that he is one star who has the right amount of confidence to carry it off well. In spite of wife Deepika’s criticism, hubby Ranveer seems to pay no heed.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the IT couples of Bollywood. Talking about their bonding Deepika had once revealed in an interview to Pinkvilla,

“No, we don’t fight at all. We are just grateful to spend whatever little time we get to spend with each other. We both respect each other for who we are, and what we are.”

“I understand the way he functions and he understands me. Our ways of functioning are very different. I’m a morning person, I wake up early. I am very sort of disciplined but his routine is very different. But we have found our way around that,” added Deepika.

Ranveer Singh is currently prepping up for his next ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ for which he has also lost quite an amount of weight. Apart from this, he is gearing up for his upcoming movie ’83’ a biopic on the life of former Indian captain Kapil Dev and India’s iconic win in the 1983 World Cup.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83’ also stars Deepika Padukone playing Ranveer’s onscreen wife, this is the first film where Ranveer and Deepika shall be seen paired up for the first time post their marriage.