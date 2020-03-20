Deepak Dobriyal Wiki, Bio, Biography, Age, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Posted by — March 20, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply

Introduction

Deepak Dobriyal born on 1 September 1975 (Age: 45 Years, as in 2020) in Pauri, Garhwal district, Uttarakhand, India is an Indian film and theatre actor. He is famous for his work in Bollywood Films and Theatre. Deepak worked in many Bollywood Hit films such as Omkara (2006), Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Dabangg 2 (2012), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017). He married to Lara Bhalla in 2009.

Deepak Dobriyal Education, Qualification

Deepak Dobriyal family moved to Delhi from a village in Garhwal when he was in Class VI, and he took admission in Begumpur’s Govt Boys’ Senior Secondary School. He said that “He only study to pass the exams”. He completed graduation in correspondence from Delhi University.

Deepak Dobriyal Career, Movie, Awards

He started his acting career in 1994 with eminent theatre director Arvind Gaur. After six years with Asmita theatre, he joined Act One with director Pt. N. K. Sharma. He acted in Aao Saathi Sapna DekhenHamaar Baabuji ki chhattri and Aksar Maine Socha Hai.

Deepak began his film acting career in 2003 with Film Maqbool as Thapa. He got recognition in Bollywood industry from film Tanu Weds Manu. He has appeared in several commercially hit films like Omkara (2006), Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Dabangg 2 (2012), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017).

Deepak Dobriyal Movies List

  1. Maqbool
  2. Omkara
  3. 1971
  4. Shaurya
  5. Midnight Lost and Found
  6. Delhi-6
  7. Gulaal
  8. Yavarum Nalam / 13B
  9. Daayen Ya Baayen
  10. Tanu Weds Manu
  11. Teen Thay Bhai
  12. Not a Love Story
  13. Dabangg 2
  14. Delhi Safari
  15. Chal Bhaag
  16. Tanu Weds Manu: Returns
  17. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
  18. Hindi Medium
  19. Lucknow Central
  20. Kaalakaandi
  21. Baaghi 2
  22. Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It
  23. Baba
  24. Laal Kaptaan
  25. Kaamyaab
  26. Angrezi Medium

Deepak Dobriyal Plays List

  1. Tughlaq
  2. Andha Yug
  3. Final Solutions
  4. Court-martial
  5. Desire Under The Elms
  6. Rakt Kalyan
  7. Accidental Death of an Anarchist
  8. The Good Person of Szechwan
  9. The Good Doctor
  10. Ek Mamuli Aadmi
  11. The Caucasian Chalk Circle
  12. Madhavi
  13. Merchant of Venice
  14. Julius Caesar
  15. Qalandar
  16. Aksar Maine Socha hai
  17. Hamaar Babuji Ki Chhatri
  18. Aao Saathi Sapna Dekhen

Deepak Dobriyal Awards List

  • Filmfare Awards
  • Producers Guild Film Awards
  • BIG Star Entertainment Awards
  • International Indian Film Academy Awards
  • Star Screen Awards (Best Supporting Actor, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns)
  • Stardust Awards (Best Supporting Actor, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns)
  • Times of India Film Awards (Best Actor in a Comic Role, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns)

Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

  • Birthday:-  1 September 1975
  • Age:- 44 Years (as in 2020)
  • Height:- 170 cm, 5 feet 7 Inch
  • Weight:- 68 Kg
  • Chest Size:- 38
  • Waist Size:- 30
  • Biceps Size:- 11
  • Net Worth:-  $2 Million (Approx, As in 2020)
  • Car Collection:- Not Known

Deepak Dobriyal Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Biography
NameDeepak Dobriyal
Profession(s)Actor
Debut MovieMaqbool (2003)
Debut playTughlaq (1994)
Physical Stats & More
Height (approx.)centimeters– 170 cm
meters– 1.70 m
feet inches– 5 feet 7 Inch
Weight (approx.)in kilograms– 68 Kg
Eye ColourBlack
Hair ColourBlack
Body Measurement38-30-11
Chest Size38
Waist Size 30
Biceps Size11
Personal Life
Date of Birth1 September 1975
Birth PalaceKabra, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, India
HometownPauri, Garhwal district, Uttarakhand, India
Residence / AddressDelhi, India
NationalityIndian
Age44 Years (as in 2020)
Star Sign/Zodiac SignVirgo
ReligionHinduism
HobbiesTravelling, Reading Literature’s Book
Educational & Qualification
SchoolGovt. Boys Senior Secondary School, Begumpur, Delhi, India
College/UniversityDelhi University
QualificationGraduation (Correspondence Course)
Relationships & More
Marital StatusMarried
WifeLara Bhalla (Assistant Director)
Marriage Date2009
Family
ParentsFather– Not known
Mother– Not known
Siblings Sister– Not known
Brother– Not known
Children Son– Not known
Daughter– Not known
Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection
Net worth$2 Million (Approx, As in 2020)
Car CollectionNot Known

Some fact about Deepak Dobriyal

  • He graduated in correspondence from Delhi University and haven’t even collected my degree yet. Indiatimes
  • He got recognition in Bollywood industry from film Tanu Weds Manu.
  • Deepak Dobriyal married to Lara Bhalla in 2009 was an assistant director.
  • He said that “He only study to pass the exams”.

You May Also Like

50-cent-slams-lala-kent-and-randall-emmett’s-postponed-wedding-–-says-no-one-was-going-anyway

50 Cent Slams Lala Kent And Randall Emmett’s Postponed Wedding – Says No One Was Going Anyway

kylie-jenner-claims-pregnancy-prepared-her-for-covid-19-quarantine

Kylie Jenner Claims Pregnancy Prepared Her For COVID-19 Quarantine

english-tulu-full-hd-movie-download-|-torrent,-filmywap-2020

English Tulu Full HD Movie Download | Torrent, Filmywap 2020

Gautam Gulati Wiki, Bio, Biography, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *