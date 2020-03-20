Deepak Dobriyal Wiki, Bio, Biography, Age, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Deepak Dobriyal born on 1 September 1975 (Age: 45 Years, as in 2020) in Pauri, Garhwal district, Uttarakhand, India is an Indian film and theatre actor. He is famous for his work in Bollywood Films and Theatre. Deepak worked in many Bollywood Hit films such as Omkara (2006), Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Dabangg 2 (2012), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017). He married to Lara Bhalla in 2009.

Deepak Dobriyal family moved to Delhi from a village in Garhwal when he was in Class VI, and he took admission in Begumpur’s Govt Boys’ Senior Secondary School. He said that “He only study to pass the exams”. He completed graduation in correspondence from Delhi University.

He started his acting career in 1994 with eminent theatre director Arvind Gaur. After six years with Asmita theatre, he joined Act One with director Pt. N. K. Sharma. He acted in Aao Saathi Sapna Dekhen, Hamaar Baabuji ki chhattri and Aksar Maine Socha Hai.

Deepak began his film acting career in 2003 with Film Maqbool as Thapa. He got recognition in Bollywood industry from film Tanu Weds Manu. He has appeared in several commercially hit films like Omkara (2006), Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Dabangg 2 (2012), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017).

Maqbool Omkara 1971 Shaurya Midnight Lost and Found Delhi-6 Gulaal Yavarum Nalam / 13B Daayen Ya Baayen Tanu Weds Manu Teen Thay Bhai Not a Love Story Dabangg 2 Delhi Safari Chal Bhaag Tanu Weds Manu: Returns Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Hindi Medium Lucknow Central Kaalakaandi Baaghi 2 Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It Baba Laal Kaptaan Kaamyaab Angrezi Medium

Tughlaq Andha Yug Final Solutions Court-martial Desire Under The Elms Rakt Kalyan Accidental Death of an Anarchist The Good Person of Szechwan The Good Doctor Ek Mamuli Aadmi The Caucasian Chalk Circle Madhavi Merchant of Venice Julius Caesar Qalandar Aksar Maine Socha hai Hamaar Babuji Ki Chhatri Aao Saathi Sapna Dekhen

Star Screen Awards (Best Supporting Actor, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns)

Stardust Awards (Best Supporting Actor, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns)

Times of India Film Awards (Best Actor in a Comic Role, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns)

Birthday:- 1 September 1975

Age:- 44 Years (as in 2020)

Height:- 170 cm, 5 feet 7 Inch

Weight:- 68 Kg

Chest Size:- 38

Waist Size:- 30

Biceps Size:- 11

Net Worth:- $2 Million (Approx, As in 2020)

Car Collection:- Not Known

