Deepak Dobriyal Wiki, Bio, Biography, Age, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction
Deepak Dobriyal born on 1 September 1975 (Age: 45 Years, as in 2020) in Pauri, Garhwal district, Uttarakhand, India is an Indian film and theatre actor. He is famous for his work in Bollywood Films and Theatre. Deepak worked in many Bollywood Hit films such as Omkara (2006), Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Dabangg 2 (2012), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017). He married to Lara Bhalla in 2009.
Deepak Dobriyal Education, Qualification
Deepak Dobriyal family moved to Delhi from a village in Garhwal when he was in Class VI, and he took admission in Begumpur’s Govt Boys’ Senior Secondary School. He said that “He only study to pass the exams”. He completed graduation in correspondence from Delhi University.
Deepak Dobriyal Career, Movie, Awards
He started his acting career in 1994 with eminent theatre director Arvind Gaur. After six years with Asmita theatre, he joined Act One with director Pt. N. K. Sharma. He acted in Aao Saathi Sapna Dekhen, Hamaar Baabuji ki chhattri and Aksar Maine Socha Hai.
Deepak began his film acting career in 2003 with Film Maqbool as Thapa. He got recognition in Bollywood industry from film Tanu Weds Manu. He has appeared in several commercially hit films like Omkara (2006), Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Dabangg 2 (2012), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017).
Deepak Dobriyal Movies List
- Maqbool
- Omkara
- 1971
- Shaurya
- Midnight Lost and Found
- Delhi-6
- Gulaal
- Yavarum Nalam / 13B
- Daayen Ya Baayen
- Tanu Weds Manu
- Teen Thay Bhai
- Not a Love Story
- Dabangg 2
- Delhi Safari
- Chal Bhaag
- Tanu Weds Manu: Returns
- Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
- Hindi Medium
- Lucknow Central
- Kaalakaandi
- Baaghi 2
- Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It
- Baba
- Laal Kaptaan
- Kaamyaab
- Angrezi Medium
Deepak Dobriyal Plays List
- Tughlaq
- Andha Yug
- Final Solutions
- Court-martial
- Desire Under The Elms
- Rakt Kalyan
- Accidental Death of an Anarchist
- The Good Person of Szechwan
- The Good Doctor
- Ek Mamuli Aadmi
- The Caucasian Chalk Circle
- Madhavi
- Merchant of Venice
- Julius Caesar
- Qalandar
- Aksar Maine Socha hai
- Hamaar Babuji Ki Chhatri
- Aao Saathi Sapna Dekhen
Deepak Dobriyal Awards List
- Filmfare Awards
- Producers Guild Film Awards
- BIG Star Entertainment Awards
- International Indian Film Academy Awards
- Star Screen Awards (Best Supporting Actor, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns)
- Stardust Awards (Best Supporting Actor, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns)
- Times of India Film Awards (Best Actor in a Comic Role, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns)
Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection
- Birthday:- 1 September 1975
- Age:- 44 Years (as in 2020)
- Height:- 170 cm, 5 feet 7 Inch
- Weight:- 68 Kg
- Chest Size:- 38
- Waist Size:- 30
- Biceps Size:- 11
- Net Worth:- $2 Million (Approx, As in 2020)
- Car Collection:- Not Known
Some fact about Deepak Dobriyal
- He graduated in correspondence from Delhi University and haven’t even collected my degree yet. Indiatimes
- He got recognition in Bollywood industry from film Tanu Weds Manu.
- Deepak Dobriyal married to Lara Bhalla in 2009 was an assistant director.
- He said that “He only study to pass the exams”.