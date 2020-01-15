‘deep-fake’-imagery-manipulation-poses-threat-to-society-not-just-military,-us-general-warns

‘Deep fakes’ pose a major threat to elections and even world peace, a US military leader has warned.

The manipulation of digital pictures to show misleading ‘deep fake’ images of people will become more widespread as artificial intelligence (AI) systems develop, says a senior American official.

Speaking on a visit to Nato headquarters in Brussels, Lieutenant General Jack Shanahan said he was “deeply concerned” of the “corrosive influence” of disinformation campaigns against political election cycles.

“What if a senior leader was to come on and announce that the nation was at war, but it was a deep fake?,” he asked.

“It’s something I think a lot about because the level of realism and fidelity has vastly increased from just a year ago,” the Director of the US Joint Artificial Intelligence Center said.

“People have such a growing cynicism and scepticism about what they’re reading, seeing and hearing, that this could become such a corrosive effect over time that nobody knows what is reality anymore.

“Those are areas that are of increasing concern across the whole of society, not just the US military.”

The process of creating a deep fake image or video requires many pictures of a person’s face, which makes politicians and celebrities particularly vulnerable.