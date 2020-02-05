decriminalising-non-payment-of-bbc-fee-is-not-part-of-no10-row,-john-whittingdale-says

The latest headlines in your inbox

A former Tory culture secretary has denied that plans to decriminalise non-payment of the BBC licence fee were linked to No10’s row with the corporation over allegations of bias.

John Whittingdale told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “The reason the Government is looking at decriminalisation is nothing to do with political coverage, it is because the broadcasting world is changing so rapidly. I believe in the freedom of the media. In government, people will write things you don’t always like.”

Downing Street has repeatedly clashed with the BBC over its political coverage of Brexit and the election.

He spoke after Culture Secretary Baroness Morgan began a consultation on whether criminal sanctions for not paying the fee should be scrapped.