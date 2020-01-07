declan-bogue:-why-ulster-deserves-big-time-hurling









Great occasion: TJ Reid of Ballyhale Shamrocks

with fans after the game with Slaughtneil

An hour after Sunday’s epic All-Ireland Club hurling semi-final victory over Slaughtneil in Newry, Ballyhale manager Henry Shefflin was still posing for selfies and signing hurls and Kilkenny jerseys proferred from all angles outside the dressing rooms.

When you are one of the greatest players of all time, perhaps the greatest, then this kind of popularity doesn’t elude you above the unofficial hurling Mason Dixon Line between Dublin and Galway.

At one point, the crowd parted to let a young lad, Dominic McFlynn, in to Shefflin. The Ballyhale boss immediately engaged him in hurling chat and asked if young Dominic was fond of the football side of things as well.

“Not really, more the hurling,” he replied, to which Shefflin smiled and exclaimed: “No wonder youse were so good!”

Dominic lost his brother Michael Óg in an accident on New Year’s Day. It’s been a devastating time for the family and one thing that he wanted was to meet Shefflin, who couldn’t have been more genuine and warm in his interactions.

As he stood talking, the Slaughtneil chairman, the ever-genial Sean McGuigan, looked over to his fellow clubman, the Derry Post sports reporter Michael McMullan, and they shared a look.

“Puts it all into perspective,” McGuigan half-whispered to McMullan, who assented with a nod. For Dominic, this was meeting a superstar.