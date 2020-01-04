decision-to-kill-qassem-soleimani-was-made-in-secret-mar-a-lago-bunker:-report

January 4, 2020 | 10: 05am

Qassem Soleimani AP

President Trump met secretly at his Mar-a-Lago resort with his top foreign policy advisers on Sunday to discuss whether it was finally time to kill Iranian general Qassem Soleimani — a question that had haunted American leaders for two decades.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, crowded into a windowless basement room in the opulent seaside mansion, specially built as a secure area for the nation’s most sensitive conversations, Reuters reported.

The hastily arranged meeting came two days after a missile attack on an Iraqi military base killed an American contractor — and 48 hours before Iran-backed militias stormed the US Embassy compound in Baghdad.

That offensive was the last straw, prompting Trump to give the final order to “take the target packet off the shelf,” a US official said.

The US military had tracked the “brazen” Soleimani’s travels throughout the Middle East for years, a former American official said.

“He gave us an excuse to take a shot,” the former official said.