Debi Mazar Talks The Pain Of Having Coronavirus — Her Lungs Are Heavy

Source: Debi Mazar/Instagram
Debi Mazar, the tough-talking, New York actress with stunning blue-green eyes and raven hair who starred in films such as Goodfellas and Enterouage confirmed on social media she has Coronavirus. The 55-year-old mother of two opened up in a social media post on Instagram, where she has over 400,000 followers about the grueling pain she’s endured since falling ill. Debi’s account of what she experienced is terrifying, not only due to the intense symptoms she described but also in the difficulty she had being tested. She also revealed that her husband, Italian celebrity-chef Gabriele Corcos, and their two daughters Giulia and Evelina also fell ill.
Surprisingly, for all of the excruciating symptoms she explained that she experienced, she looked gorgeous in her Instagram photo. Debi posted on her Instagram account on Saturday, March 21, 2020, and announced that she was on day six of her symptoms. She also echoed a statement many who had Coronavirus have shared — the symptoms would appear to get better then come back with a vengeance.
Debi explained that approximately one month earlier her husband and their daughters came down with what she described as an “odd bug.” Debi explained it as follows.
“Low-grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? but it felt unusual/different… Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever.I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?😬 I had had cocktails the evening prior and smoked a few cigarettes.”
Debi’s experience of feeling sick, then having it leave only to come back with a higher fever doesn’t seem to be unusual. She then explained she wanted to get a Coronavirus test but couldn’t. She then took issue with the way things were being handled in New York and how things weren’t being shut down fast enough.
She then heard about a local urgent care that had test kits and she was able to get tested on March 17, 2020. She found out that she was positive on day 5 of her illness. According to the latest studies, day 6 seems to be the make or break point in Coronavirus illness. Those who are going to get better begin to improve on day 6 — those who develop serious breathing complications do so at this point.
Debi Mazur is currently under self-quarantine. She described her current condition as follows.
“I’m hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already. Its very “morphy”.One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough. I can breathe, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home! My family is under quarantine for 14 days. They have no symptoms. I think we all had it possibly already? Who knows.”
You may read her full post below.
View this post on Instagram
I have just tested positive for Covid-19.I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug- Low grade fever,headaches,sore throat,body aches,ears ringing and a dry cough.It cleared up quickly.Seasonal I thought?but it felt unusual/different… Two weeks later,March 15th,I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches,and 102.4 fever.I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?😬 I had had cocktails the evening prior,and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends.I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16.He said NO,I didn’t meet the criteria.I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country&I hadnt been with someone who had actually tested positive.I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway,gone to the theater,the grocery store,the pharmacy,hair salon,etc.I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies&bleach wipes,dry goods.extra food etc. Because we have Italian family in Italy and we follow the news closely,my biggest panic was why were they not closing schools in NYC &forbidding movement outside the home without permission,like China and all of Europe? Prospect Park yesterday,i hear was jumpin’! A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits,which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17.First I was tested for the flu-which was negative.Then they tested me for Covid-19. I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results,which would take 3-7 days(in S.Korea it takes two hours) Well..today is day 5 and I just found out.Im hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already.Its very “morphy”.One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal.Today my lungs are heavy,but I’m tough. I can breath,and I’m going to heal here,in my own home!My family is under quarantine for 14 days.They have no symptoms.I think we all had it possibly already?Who knows. Anyhow,stay home people!Protect yourselves&your loved ones.Build up your immune systems.Good Luck&God Bless us all! #alonetogether #physicaldistancing #stayhome
A post shared by Debi Mazar (@debimazar) on
What do you think about Debi Mazar’s post?
Are you surprised that she experienced symptoms of sickness that went away then came back two weeks later?
Post Views:
4
Advertisement