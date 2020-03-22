Debi Mazar Talks The Pain Of Having Coronavirus — Her Lungs Are Heavy



Debi Mazar, the tough-talking, New York actress with stunning blue-green eyes and raven hair who starred in films such as Goodfellas and Enterouage confirmed on social media she has Coronavirus. The 55-year-old mother of two opened up in a social media post on Instagram, where she has over 400,000 followers about the grueling pain she’s endured since falling ill. Debi’s account of what she experienced is terrifying, not only due to the intense symptoms she described but also in the difficulty she had being tested. She also revealed that her husband, Italian celebrity-chef Gabriele Corcos, and their two daughters Giulia and Evelina also fell ill.

Surprisingly, for all of the excruciating symptoms she explained that she experienced, she looked gorgeous in her Instagram photo. Debi posted on her Instagram account on Saturday, March 21, 2020, and announced that she was on day six of her symptoms. She also echoed a statement many who had Coronavirus have shared — the symptoms would appear to get better then come back with a vengeance.

Debi explained that approximately one month earlier her husband and their daughters came down with what she described as an “odd bug.” Debi explained it as follows.

“Low-grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? but it felt unusual/different… Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever.I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?😬 I had had cocktails the evening prior and smoked a few cigarettes.”

Debi’s experience of feeling sick, then having it leave only to come back with a higher fever doesn’t seem to be unusual. She then explained she wanted to get a Coronavirus test but couldn’t. She then took issue with the way things were being handled in New York and how things weren’t being shut down fast enough.

She then heard about a local urgent care that had test kits and she was able to get tested on March 17, 2020. She found out that she was positive on day 5 of her illness. According to the latest studies, day 6 seems to be the make or break point in Coronavirus illness. Those who are going to get better begin to improve on day 6 — those who develop serious breathing complications do so at this point.

Debi Mazur is currently under self-quarantine. She described her current condition as follows.

“I’m hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already. Its very “morphy”.One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough. I can breathe, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home! My family is under quarantine for 14 days. They have no symptoms. I think we all had it possibly already? Who knows.”

You may read her full post below.

