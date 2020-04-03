🔥Debenhams on brink of administration amid financial fallout unleashed by Covid-19 pandemic🔥

British retailer Debenhams is likely to slide into administration in the coming days amid the financial fallout unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

It really is understood that the department store chain, which runs 142 stores and employs around 22,000 workers, could apply for administration as soon as next week.

The business have not yet filed for insolvency but sources told the Press Association that administration may be the “probably” plan of action.

The business has prearranged accountancy firm KPMG to take care of the process, in accordance with reports by Sky News.

Paris Texas: the boots seen everywhere during fashion month

Debenhams itself confirmed that it’s “making contingency plans” in a bid to secure its future, with a view to re-opening stores the lockdown is removed once.

The retailer has recently notified suppliers of a delay to payments and contains requested accommodations holiday from landlords.

A Debenhams spokesman said: “Like all retailers, Debenhams is making contingency plans reflecting the extraordinary current circumstances.

“Our owners and lenders remain highly supportive and whatever actions we might take will undoubtedly be with a view to protecting the business enterprise through the current situation.

“While our stores remain closed consistent with Government guidance, and nearly all our store-facing colleagues have already been furloughed, our website continues to trade and we have been accepting customer orders, gift returns and cards.”

On Sunday night queen to handle nation over coronavirus crisis

Debenhams has furloughed store staff after it had been forced to close its stores temporarily following a Government-mandated shutdown.

The department store business has closed 22 shops lately within plans to shut 50 sites and bring its total estate to 110.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.