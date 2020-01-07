death-toll-surpasses-6,000-in-world’s-worst-measles-epidemic

More than 6,000 people have died from measles in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in what is now the world’s worst epidemic of the devastating childhood disease.

Since the start of 2019 the illness has been reported in every province in the vast country and some 90 per cent of deaths have been among children. There have been roughly 310,000 cases recorded in total, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The highly contagious disease has spread like wildfire throughout the DRC due to low vaccination coverage – in 2018, measles immunisation rates were just 57 per cent. This is far below the 95 per cent mark recommended by the WHO.

But the UN agency said that a weak public health system, malnutrition and conflict have also contributed to the huge epidemic.

As well as measles, the DRC is fighting to contain Ebola, which has killed more than 2,200 people in an outbreak that shows little sign of ending soon and has diverted some resources from primary health care facilities.