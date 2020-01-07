death-toll-surpasses-6,000-in-world’s-worst-measles-epidemic

More than 6,000 people have died from measles in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in what is now the world’s worst epidemic of the devastating childhood disease.
Since the start of 2019 the illness has been reported in every province in the vast country and some 90 per cent of deaths have been among children. There have been roughly 310,000 cases recorded in total, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The highly contagious disease has spread like wildfire throughout the DRC due to low vaccination coverage – in 2018, measles immunisation rates were just 57 per cent. This is far below the 95 per cent mark recommended by the WHO.
But the UN agency said that a weak public health system, malnutrition and conflict have also contributed to the huge epidemic.
As well as measles, the DRC is fighting to contain Ebola, which has killed more than 2,200 people in an outbreak that shows little sign of ending soon and has diverted some resources from primary health care facilities.
“We are doing our utmost to bring this [measles] epidemic under control,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.
“We must ensure that no child faces the unnecessary risk of death from a disease that is easily preventable by a vaccine. We urge our donor partners to urgently step up their assistance,” she added.
While US$ 27.6 million has already been contributed to help curb the outbreak and vaccinate some 18 million children, the WHO said on Tuesday that there was a US$ 40 million funding gap for efforts to extend immunisation programmes over the next six months.
The DRC’s grim milestone comes against a backdrop of a global measles resurgence.
In 2018, some 353,000 cases of the childhood illness were recorded worldwide – by mid-November in 2019, the WHO had received reports of nearly 700,000 cases of measles.
But while the DRC’s outbreak has been caused by a lack of access to health care and vital immuisations, vaccine hesitancy is on the rise in other regions of the world.
France was named the most vaccine-sceptical country last summer, while the UK was among four European nations to lose their measles-free status in August.
But it is in Samoa that the effects of anti-vax sentiment have been felt most keenly.
The country declared a measles outbreak to be national emergency in November and 83 people, mostly children, have now died.
The epidemic in the small island nation – which has a population of just 200,000 people – was sparked by a huge drop in vaccination rates, from 90 per cent to 31 per cent over five years.
The decrease has been blamed on rising anti-vax voices, often spread by social media, as well as the suspension of a national immunisation programme after two babies died when jabs were incorrectly administered.
