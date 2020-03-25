death-toll-in-spain-surpasses-china-as-virus-ravages-europe

by: Associated Press

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 / 06: 40 AM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 25, 2020 / 06: 40 AM CDT

NEW DELHI — Spain now has the world’s second-highest tally of coronavirus deaths, after 738 more were reported Wednesday, the country’s deadliest toll in one day.

With 3,434 coronavirus patients dead, Spain surpassed China’s death toll of 3,285. Italy still has the most deaths of any nation in the world with 6,820. Infections in Spain also rose 20% from a day earlier to 47,610.

Meanwhile in Britain, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The palace says he has mild symptoms.

