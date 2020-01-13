death-sentence-quashed-for-pakistan’s-former-president-pervez-musharraf

A death sentence handed down to Pakistan’s former military leader for treason has been quashed as unconstitutional by high court judges.

Gen Pervez Musharraf was last month handed the unprecedented sentence at the end of a long-delayed special trial into his 2007 suspension of Pakistan’s constitution.

The ruling that Pakistan’s former military president must hang provoked anger from the country’s powerful armed forces and set up a confrontation between judges and generals.

The Lahore High Court hearing Gen Musharraf’s petition against the sentence ruled the process had been unconstitutional, effectively annulling the verdict according to lawyers for the former dictator and the government.

“The filing of the complaint, the constitution of the court, the selection of the prosecution team are illegal, declared to be illegal… And at the end of the day the full judgment has been set aside,” the prosecutor representing the government, Ishtiaq Khan, told AFP.

“Yes, he is a free man. Right now there is no judgment against him any longer,” Mr Khan added.