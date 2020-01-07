death-of-the-christmas-pudding-as-consumers-opt-for-crumble-and-sponge 

The Christmas Pudding is dying out as consumers choose crumble and steamed sponges instead, new figures show.
Sales of the traditional fruit pudding dipped by 16 per cent in the run up to Christmas compared to the previous year, statistics from market research company Kantar have revealed.
Meanwhile, less traditional desserts have taken centre stage, with sponge puddings up 12.4 per cent on 2018 and crumble up 9.4 per cent. Custard, to accompany these puddings, was up by 28 per cent.
The Christmas pudding has long been a divisive dish, with only 35 per cent of people surveyed by YouGov last year saying it was an important part of their festive meal.
Supermarkets have cottoned on to this, and last year offered a range of alternative puddings. Tesco offered chocolate pots decorated with mini Christmas trees, Waitrose served up a fig and port cheesecake and Marks and Spencer sold a sticky toffee pudding trifle.
Kate Ewart, Tesco product development director, said: “We’re finding that sometimes only one person at the Christmas table wants the traditional dessert, making smaller puddings perfect for hosts to keep everyone happy.”
It seemed that John Lewis was attempting to reignite the nation’s passion for the pudding, making it the star of their advert, in which a dragon lights the festive dessert by breathing fire.
Beth Elliot, Partner and Brand Manager, Seasonal Events at Waitrose & Partners, said at the time: “I simply love this No.1 pudding. It’s a gorgeously rich mixture, made that little bit more special by the dash of Courvoisier Cognac. This year I’m going to try to flambé it, so need to get some advice from Excitable Edgar, the star of our advert!”
Fewer corks than usual were popped across the country, too, as consumers decided against buying sparkling wine.
Fizz sales dipped by 8 per cent, but beer beer, up 1 per cent and still wine, up 2 per cent, were more popular than in 2018.
It seemed consumers were feeling the pinch over Christmas as supermarkets experienced the slowest rate of growth since 2015 during the festive period.
Sales grew marginally by 0.2 per cent in the 12 weeks to 29 December. While retailers still took a record £29.3 billion through tills in the so-called golden quarter – up £50 million on last year – 2019 saw the slowest rate of growth over the Christmas period in four years.
Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar explained: “There was no sign of the post-election rush many had hoped for in the final weeks before Christmas, with shoppers carefully watching their budgets. In fact, many of us cut back on traditional and indulgent festive classics.
“Sales of Christmas puddings were down by 16 per cent, while seasonal biscuits were 11 per cent lower. Turkey sales also fell by 1 per cent, partly down to a shift from whole birds to smaller and cheaper joints such as crowns. “