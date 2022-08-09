Death of Olivia Newton-John: the grief of John Travolta, whose wife also died of breast cancer

John Travolta’s words are very strong, especially as he lost his wife Kelly Preston in 2020 to the same disease, the scourge of breast cancer.

In grease by Randal Kleiser released in 1978 and adapted from the homonymous musical comedy by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, created in 1972 on Broadway, the missing actress plays Sandy, a well-behaved Australian high school girl with whom Danny Zuko, a rebellious boy, falls in love. The two young people share mythical scenes in this feature film, in particular the song Hopelessly Devoted to You, who will be nominated for an Oscar. A piece that was not planned at the start because the producers were hesitant to give the dashing Olivia a piece just for her.

In 2017, John Travolta spoke in support of his friend Olivia Newton-John in the magazine People, then for the second time in the fight against breast cancer. “Olivia has always been an incredible human being and an inspiration to millions of people. if we send all our love to her to see her through – and I know her well – she will feel it and that help himhas. We love her and she loves us.”

The legendary duo also met in 2012 for the release of a Christmas album entitled This Christmas with the song I Think You Might Like It.