death-of-england-review:-rafe-spall-rages-through-grief-and-fury-in-electrifying-one-man-play

Going Out in London Discover

Rafe Spall gives an electrifying, ­turbo-charged, powerhouse performance in this one-man show probing toxic masculinity and the little Englander mentality. He plays Michael Fletcher, an Essex screw-up struggling to cope with the sudden death of his racist dad while they were pissed in a pub watching England lose the 2018 World Cup.

Rampaging around a stage shaped like a St George’s Cross, Spall pinwheels through grief, confusion, fury and self-pity. Physically and vocally, it is one of the most ferociously demanding performances I’ve ever seen.

Roy Williams and Clint Dyer’s play — Dyer is also the director — marks another attempt to understand Brexit and the wider rise of populism. It’s also a touching portrait of tricky father-son relations that suggests we can never fully know another human. And it’s about as far away from the traditional talking-head monologue as you can get.

It begins with a montage of Michael stumbling through a one-night stand, a gym visit, a coke-binge in a club toilet and a vodka-and-tear-stained attempt to put on a clean shirt. Later we’ll understand that this is for the funeral, but Spall has already segued into laddish banter, sharing confidences and custard creams with the audience.

He tells us of childhood hijinks with his black best friend Delroy, sliding between boyish estuary tones and street patois, which could be embarrassing, but isn’t. He does his mum’s voice and his sister’s and his dad’s — a surly croak that rises to a spittle-flecked roar.

Michael’s impersonation almost becomes a possession as he spits out angry bile at the funeral, and squares up to the owner of the Fletchers’ local Indian restaurant, who has a secret to tell. Like Albion at the Almeida, Death Of England wisely explores grey areas rather than black and white certainties. The subject matter makes it very macho, and some moments don’t entirely ring true. But the script zings with demotic wit throughout.

Dyer’s production pulses with dynamism, helped by stark lighting changes and blasts of Nineties trip-hop. It was clearly created for Spall and he is the engine that drives it, recklessly and fast. I sincerely hope he gets to have a lie-down and a gargle afterwards.

Until March 7 (020 7452 3000, nationaltheatre.org.uk)

Latest theatre reviews

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets