Death of England at the National Theatre: First look at pictures of Rafe Spall in Roy Williams and Clint Dyer's play

The first production pictures of Rafe Spall in Death of England have been released.

Spall is starring in the one-man play, written for him by Roy Williams and Clint Dyer, which opens at the National Theatre this week.

He plays a man in a state of heartbreak and rage following the death of his father, who decides that the funeral is the place to confront some difficult truths about the man.

Dyer also directs the play, which makes him the first Black British artist to have performed, written and directed a full-scale production at the National Theatre.

Speaking to the Standard in an interview, Spall said: “The writers of the play are black men talking from the perspective of white racists. That’s something I’ve never seen before. They’re looking slightly differently at the nuances in modern racism and people’s characters.”

The set and costume design is provided by Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTZ, with lighting by Jackie Shemesh, sound by Pete Malkin and movement by Lucy Cullingford.

Death of England runs at the National Theatre Dorfman from February 6-March 7, nationaltheatre.org.uk

