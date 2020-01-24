death-of-baby-after-emergency-delivery-was-‘wholly-avoidable’

The parents of a baby whose death was “wholly avoidable” have called for an independent inquiry into a maternity unit facing questions over seven child deaths.
Sarah and Tom Richford said they hoped the death of their son Harry could be a “turning point” for the NHS, accusing the health service of failing to learn lessons which could have saved their child.
An inquest heard that he was born in 2017 in an operating theatre “full of panicking people” at Margate’s Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital.
Coroner Christopher Sutton-Mattocks found Harry’s death was “contributed to by neglect” after a catalogue of failings.
The inquest heard of a catalogue of errors surrounding the birth of the child, by caesarean.
He was delivered more than 90 minutes later than he should have been, with an inexperienced doctor in charge, and delays seeking help from a senior doctor.
Mr Sutton-Mattocks said the situation was “terrifying” for the child’s parents, with a nurse describing the scenes as “chaotic”.
He said: “I find that Harry Richford’s death was contributed to by neglect. It was, in my judgment, wholly avoidable.”
Last night his parents called for the death of their child to be a “turning point” in the culture of the NHS, urging ministers to order an independent investigation.
The BBC has reported that it is one of at least seven preventable baby deaths at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust since 2016.
Mr Richford said the East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust knew there was an “extreme risk to pregnant women and neonatals in their care” at the time of Harry’s birth.
“This risk was present from at least as far back as 2014, when the number of serious incidents on maternity were highlighted,” he told reporters.
“We have read about Morecambe Bay and Shrewsbury and Telford, and find the similarities to Harry’s case frightening.
“We are calling for the secretary of state to arrange an independent investigation or inquiry into Harry’s death and maternity services at East Kent.”
The coroner criticised the NHS trust for initially saying Harry’s death was “expected”, which meant he was not informed of Harry’s death. It was only because of the persistence of the family that an inquest was ordered, Mr Sutton-Mattocks said.
He praised Harry’s parents for being “calm and dignified” during the inquest, and added: “Today Harry should be almost two years and three months old… a bundle of energy.
“Instead his family are still grieving and will do so for the rest of their lives.”
Mrs Richford went to the hospital’s midwifery-led unit on 31 October 2017. Twenty hours later she was moved to the labour ward and given a drug to speed up labour. Concerns about the child’s heartbeat were raised at 1.30am on 2 November, and 35 minutes it was decided the baby needed to be delivered. It was not until an hour later that locum registrar Dr Christos Spyroulis began an attempt to do so using forceps.
He was born “to all intents and purposes lifeless”. It took 28 minutes to resuscitate him “by which time the damage was done”, the coroner said.
Experts said the child would have been born in good health if he had been delivered earlier.
Harry’s parents had pushed for a judgment of unlawful killing. The coroner said he did not consider the failures to be so atrocious as to fall within that definition.
Mr and Mrs Richford last night said the trust had “tried to avoid outside scrutiny and failed to learn from this and previous similar cases”.
Mr Richford said: “Accidents happen every day, but failing to learn from them appears to have become part of the culture of this NHS trust.”
Dr Paul Stevens, medical director for East Kent Hospitals: “We are deeply sorry and wholeheartedly apologise for our failings in Harry’s care and accept the coroner’s conclusion and findings.”
He added: “We cannot imagine the pain the Richford family has endured.”