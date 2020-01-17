death-in-paradise-viewers-spot-something-odd-about-alex’s-scar:-‘it’s-the-wrong-way-round’

Death in Paradise bosses did a number on viewers this week as we just did not have a clue who killed artist Donna, and it wasn’t long before fans noticed another minor error – only this time it was about one of the paintings.

Peep Show actor Matt King made a guest appearance along with former Casualty star Louise Brealey, who played the victim, Donna.

Artist Donna was murdered at the beginning, and while Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) tried to find the killer, another murder takes place (but it’s not what you may think).

Merlin star Alexander Vlahos also made his debut as Donna’s suspicious boyfriend Max (who we thought was the culprit all along).

The episode mainly centred around Donna’s death and viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on who the killer might be, but at the same time, they noticed something else.

A painting of Alex’s character Max caught the attention of fans, not just because it had an uncanny resemblance but because of his scar on his stomach.

If you look at the painting, the scar is facing a different direction to how it actually is on his stomach.

One commented: ‘The scar is the wrong way round! #DeathInParadise.’

Another added: ‘The scar is the opposite way in the picture at Terry’s compared to the other????’

While another tweeted: ‘I told you so’

Death In Paradise continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC1.





