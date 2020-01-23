death-in-paradise-star-ardal-o’hanlon-drops-hints-at-how-and-when-he’s-leaving-show

Ardal O’Hanlon has dropped hints at how and when he’s leaving Death in Paradise.

The actor, who plays Detective Jack Mooney will leave during series nine of the hit BBC show and will be replaced by Ralf Little.

And while TV bosses are keeping tight-lipped about his departure, fans are slowly starting to work out how the detective will leave Saint Marie.

So far things have taken an unexpected turn as Jack finds love with Anna (Nadia Wadia) – and while many think the couple will fly off into the sunset Ardal may have hinted otherwise.

He told Metro.co.uk: ‘I hate to tease but he does meet someone.

‘They kind of hit it off and friends and if anything it’s a really good mature relationship and he’s now kind of getting over his grief for his wife.

‘He does miss his daughter and he loves the island and his team and he’s very focussed on the murder mysteries but I think he’s coming to terms with a lot of things in his life.’

‘The island has been great to him and it’s helped the healing process.’

Is this a clue?

Ardal went on to explain the reasons behind why he wanted to leave the police drama.

‘There’s never just one specific reason but I feel like I overstayed my welcome and it was four summers of my life spent away from my family, they need me,’ he laughed.

‘I feel like you can get too much of a good thing, and I think this is the kind of show that traditionally has always changed the lead because it is a very demanding job and you are away from home for huge periods of time.’

Ardal went onto explain that he felt there was nowhere else for his ‘character to go’.

He continued: ‘You know, something has to give and also in terms of the character, I don’t think it was anywhere else for it to go really.

‘My exit should be a surprise for the audience and I think they’ll be delighted to see Ralf coming in as he’s a great actor.’

Ardal is the latest star to announce his departure after Danny John-Jules (Dwayne) and Josephine Jobert (Florence).

Danny was replaced by Shyko Amos, who plays new police officer Ruby Patterson.

While the show’s sunny location suggests that it’s all plain sailing on set – that’s not always the case, as Shyko recently tore her calf muscle and was left on crutches.

Death In Paradise series 9 airs on Thursday at 9pm.





