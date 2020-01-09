Death in Paradise, series nine, episode one, review: inoffensive tosh – and that’s a compliment

Whenever our national broadcaster announces a new drama, it’s time to bring out the bingo card. You get a full house for “risk-taking”, “innovative”, “original”, “ambitious” and “bold”. This risk-taking, innovative, original, ambitious and bold show will reflect modern Britain, because that is what the BBC is here to do! And yet what do viewers flock to in their millions? Death in Paradise (BBC One), which is absolutely none of the above. How it is on the BBC at all is a mystery, as it has ITV written all over it.

Yes, you can be sniffy about this show, happily ambling along since 2011 under a succession of different detectives (currently Ardal O’Hanlon’s DI Jack Mooney). But is it possible to dislike it? It is undemanding, inoffensive tosh, and I mean that as a compliment. Most importantly, it is bathed in sunshine, so watching it is like taking a Caribbean break without enduring the flights. An Ambre Solaire-scented Midsomer Murders, on an island where you stand about a one-in-five chance of being killed, but you’d probably move there anyway.