death-in-paradise-series-9:-tv-bosses-tease-first-look-clip-at-eastenders-star-nina-wadia-in-action-with-ardal-o’hanlon

TV bosses have teased fans with a clip of the first episode of series nine – and we are excited for it already.

Taking to Twitter to share the short clip, we also see former EastEnders star Nina Wadia in action on the show for the first time ever.

The post reads: ‘We’ve got a FIRST LOOK clip from the first episode of Death in Paradise.

‘Anna has come to Saint Marie for a fresh start, but will she find her happily ever after?’

The clip begins with Detective Jack Mooney asking Anna: ‘So you’re on your holidays?’

She responds: ‘Kind of.

‘Well yes, I guess I am, yes.’

‘You don’t seem sure,’ Jack quizzes.’

‘My divorce came through just before Christmas so I thought I would like to do something on my own,’ she continued.

The hotly anticipated series will also be a milestone for Ardal O’Hanlon as he will bid farewell to the show.

The Irish actor revealed earlier this year that he was leaving after playing DI Jack Mooney for four seasons.

Ardal said: ‘I’ve spent the last four summers in Guadeloupe playing DI Jack Mooney (solving over 20 murder cases in my time there!) It’s been a hugely rewarding and unforgettable experience, working with incredibly talented actors, directors and crew while discovering a magical part of the world.

‘However, it’s time to move on and explore other opportunities – preferably nearer the Arctic Circle. I’m confident that Death in Paradise will go from strength to strength and viewers will share my enthusiasm for Jack’s successor!’

In the first episode of season nine, which airs on 9 January 2020, New Year’s Eve celebrations are cut short when a masked man stabs a woman in her own home.

Jack and the team must uncover the identity of the mystery murderer before they strike again.

Death In Paradise remains one of the BBC’s most popular shows, with season eight drawing in an average of over seven millions viewers.

Ardal is the latest star to announce his departure after Danny John-Jules (Dwayne) and Josephine Jobert (Florence).

Danny was replaced by Shyko Amos, who plays new police officer Ruby Patterson.

While the show’s sunny location suggests that it’s all plain sailing on set – that’s not always the case, as Shyko recently tore her calf muscle and was left on crutches.

Death In Paradise series 9 will air on Thursday 9 January 2020.





