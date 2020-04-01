death-in-paradise-season-10:-release-date,-cast-and-plot.-everything-you-need-to-know!

Death in Paradise is a joint British-French program crime drama television series, which already has nine successful series in its name. The series was created by Robert Thorogood and falls under the genre of crime drama and detective fiction.

After successful nine editions, the series has been commissioned for the 10th as well.

Here’s the possible cast of the Death in Paradise 10 series

Don Warrington plays Selwyn Patterson, who is a commissioner.

Don Warrington’s real name is Donald Williams and has appeared on a number of roles in various TV series, namely, Doctor Who, The Five, Chasing Shadows, etc. He is also a theatre and film actor.

Elizabeth Bourgine, who plays Catherine Bordey, is the main character in the 9th edition, and we believe he might be back for the 10th as well. Elizabeth is a French actress who appears in films, theatres, and television.

Tobi Bakare who plays Jean-Pierre Hooper, who is playing the role of Officer/Sergeant. Tobi Bakare is an actor hailing from London and is well known for the role in the Kingsman series, which is one of the popular British spy series.

Ardal O’Hanlon, who plays Jack Mooney. Ardal is an Irish actor who has been active since 1995 till present and has appeared on several numbers of films. He is also a quite popular stand-up comedian.

Ralf Little, who plays Neville Parker. Ralf Little is am English actor, footballer, and writer.

He is a popular role in a British sitcom called The Royal Family. Aude Legastelois plays Madeleine Dumas, might appear as the main character as well.

What is Death in Paradise all about?

Death in Paradise is a British and French crime drama, where detective Richard Poole is assigned to solve a murder case of a British police officer. After solving the case, the show moves forward of solving more new cases in this fictional island of the Caribbean.

The series has gained immense popularity upon its debut and was praised for its first season. However, the series altogether has mixed reviews and mixed critical reception.