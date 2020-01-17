death-in-paradise-recap:-will-romance-spark-between-jp-and-ruby?-questions-we-need-answering-after-episode-2

*Contains spoilers for episode one of series nine*

Death in Paradise bosses did a number on viewers this week as we just did not have a clue who killed Donna – and who would have guessed they would be a double murder?

Peep Show actor Matt King made a guest appearance along with former Casualty star Louise Brealey, who played the victim Donna.

Artist Donna was murdered at the beginning, and while Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) tried to find the killer – another murder takes place (but it’s not what you may think).

Although it’s not all doom and gloom as we see Jack sharing a kiss with newbie Anna (Nadia Wadia), which leads us to think will he get a happy departure just like Kris Marshall?

And as always there are so many questions we have after episode two….

Why was the scar on the painting the wrong way round?

The entire episode was surrounding the death of Donna, and while her boyfriend Max (Alexander Vlahos) was a suspect, a painting of him plays a part in the episode – and we couldn’t help but notice a small minor detail.

Max had a noticeable scar on his stomach, but in the painting, the scar was painted the wrong way wrong…minor detail but, just why?

Will romance spark between JP and Ruby?

There appeared to be a little bit of flirtation going on in this week’s Death in Paradise by our two favourite police officers. And let’s not forget the adorable moment Ruby presents JP with a pet mouse (could we love her anymore?).

Rothko has been on quite a journey! Thanks to Ruby’s matchmaking, JP is mouseless no more. #DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/DHTuI3QeTv — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) January 16, 2020

Fans also took to Twitter to notice the potential romance – who else thinks we should start a petition?

Will Anna and Jack have a happy ending?

Anna and Jack enjoyed their first date together, although it was cut short by a murder of course. After sharing their first kiss Jack also started to feel guilty about moving on from his late wife and during one of the scenes Jack could be seen talking to a picture of his wife as he asked her for advice.

The detective’s Death in Paradise has seen so far have had rather different fates…Ben Miller was ironically killed off….Kris Marshall found love and moved back to London…and Ardal’s character has just found Anna so basically we have two choices…they will leave the island happily together or she kills him off…right?

When is Jack Mooney leaving?

Unfortunately, we don’t know an exact date – but what we do know is that it’ll be halfway through the series.

Ahead of the first episode Ardal teased fans about his exit and revealed that viewers would be shocked by it.

‘There’s never just one specific reason but I feel like I overstayed my welcome and it was four summers of my life spent away from my family, they need me,’ he laughed.

‘I feel like you can get too much of a good thing, and I think this is the kind of show that traditionally has always changed the lead because it is a very demanding job and you are away from home for huge periods of time.’

Ardal went onto explain that he felt there was nowhere else for his ‘character to go’.

Death In Paradise continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC1.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Ben Miller on quitting Death In Paradise: ‘I felt like it was a good time to leave’

MORE: Samantha Bond joins Death In Paradise cast ahead of season 9 as Ralf Little unveiled as new detective





