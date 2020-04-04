“Death In Paradise” Is Getting Renewed For “Season 10”- The Cast Has A Major Change While The Plot Has Something New!!!

Death In Paradise season 9 has just ended, but we have news that BBC has already announced that there will be a brand new season. The show follows the life of a detective who has been shifted from London to Saint Marie Island. It is not the kind of gritty crime drama that we are used to seeing regarding murder mystery shows.The tropical setting of the show also gives it a fresh appeal among viewers. Season 10 was all set to start filming in April this year, but due to the coronavirus epidemic, fans were left wondering about what effect it would have on the filming.The creator of the shoe Robert Thorogood tweeted that the filming has been pushed back due to the pandemic, and there is no way of knowing the exact date of filming the show. Let’s hope that we can expect the British crime drama soon and look over the details that have been divulged as of now.The ninth season saw us watch Ralf Little take on the role of Detective Inspector Neville Parker by replacing Ardal O’Hanlon, who had taken the role before from Kris Marshall. Little talked about working on his French and physique as preparation for taking on the role smoothly. He will be seen alongside other characters such as DS Madeleine Dumas (Aude Legastelois), DS JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare), Officer Ruby Patterson (Shyko Amos), Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington), and Catherine Bordey (Elizabeth Bourgine).The camaraderie that we happen to see between these characters is one of the interesting aspects of the show. It is too early for plot details, and no information is available as of now. The same thing goes for the trailer and yet cannot expect it to drop soon with the filming being further delayed. While initially, the release was to be expected around the beginning of 2021, but as of now, no date cannot be predicted. Keep reading for the latest updates.