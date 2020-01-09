death-in-paradise-fans-in-uproar-after-ade-edmondson-makes-‘rookie-mistake’

Death in Paradise is finally back on our screens – but it wasn’t long before viewers noticed a little mistake made by newcomer Ade Edmondson.

During the first episode of series nine, New Year’s celebrations were cut short when a masked man stabs a woman in her own home – but all is not how it seemed.

Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) had to uncover the man behind the devil mask before he decided to strike again (and we knew it was two murderers all along).

We were also introduced to Anna (EastEnders star Nadia Wadia) although at this stage we are unsure what her motives are.

The Bottom actor also made a guest appearance as Charles Crabtree, who was both a witness and a suspect to the murder.

Although it was when he was waving goodbye to Donald (Samuel West) he witnessed him get attacked by the ‘murderer’ (kind of).

However, when he reaches for his mobile to call the emergency services, viewers couldn’t help but spot that he held his phone upside down (well you won’t be able to speak to them that way will you Ade?)

Taking to social media to talk about the blunder one commented: ‘He was definitely holding that phone upside down, right? #DeathInParadise.’

Another added: ‘Lovely use of an upside-down mobile phone.’

He had the phone upside down. Rookie error.#DeathInParadise — Knock yourself out… literallah! (@weyland76) January 9, 2020

Is that phone upside down? #DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/wQ0HZYEDRG — Ian Stewart Pringle (@IanSPringle) January 9, 2020

He was definitely holding that phone upside down, right? #DeathInParadise — Robert Price (@R_J_Price) January 9, 2020

Yes, the phone was upside down and no, the actress wasn’t actually stabbed to death. It’s called make belief. #DeathInParadise — islwyn davies (@IslwynD) January 9, 2020

One tweeted: ‘He had the phone upside-down. Rookie error.’

Death In Paradise continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC1.





