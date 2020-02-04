dean-street-incident:-soho-put-on-lockdown-after-discovery-of-unexploded-wwii-bomb

A major street in London’s Soho district has been evacuated after the discovery of a suspected unexploded World War Two bomb.

Footage on Twitter emerged on Monday afternoon showing police cordoning off parts of Dean Street near the Soho Hotel.

Several police had blocked off at least one end of the street as crowds gathered near a police tape.

In a statement Soho Police said: “Police were called at approximately 13:42hrs on Monday, 3 February to reports of a suspected WWII ordnance discovered at a building site near Dean Street, #Soho.

“Cordons are in place and the item will be assessed.

“The cordens are in place between Oxford St, Charing Cross Rd, Shaftesbury Avenue, Lexington St & Poland St.

“All roads in between those mentioned are closing & evacuations will be taking place shortly.”

One person wrote: “@MetPoliceUK are evacuating part of Dean Street in #Soho. They’ve told me there is a suspected unexploded bomb near the Soho Hotel.”

The Standard has contacted the Met for comment.

One video showed police checking nearby buildings to make sure no one was still inside.

A company based on Dean Street, Little Black Book, tweeted: “Anyone trying to share news with LBB right now, the office has been evacuated along with half of Soho. Hoping to be back up and running in 1-2 hours.”

Another nearby business, Clonezone Soho said: “We are closed for now guys, we re open once police tells us it’s safe.”

Mayfair councillor Pancho Lewis urged anyone nearby to follow police advice.

“I haven’t had a briefing from an official source yet but it looks like @metpoliceuk are evacuating parts of Soho (includ. Dean St and Cambridge Circus),” he said.

“Everyone look after themselves and please follow police advice until further notice.”

More follows…