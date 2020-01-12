dean-smith-defends-decision-to-give-danny-drinkwater-aston-villa-debut-against-manchester-city

Dean Smith defended his decision to give Danny Drinkwater his debut in the defeat that pushed Aston Villa back into the relegation places.
Drinkwater, with only one other Premier League appearance this season, was at fault for Manchester City’s second goal and lost duels in the build-up to three others in a disastrous first half at Villa Park.
Villa manager Smith insisted it was not an error to play his loan signing from Chelsea, despite a lack of match fitness. “Danny needed it,” Smith said. “He has got 75 minutes of match time which he needed. We’ve got injuries at the moment which everyone knows, to three key players. Danny has come in and looked good in training, we got 75 minutes out of him. He wasn’t the reason we lost 6-1, that is for sure.”
Drinkwater’s last three league appearances have been spread across almost two years, all against City and all ending in defeat.
His appearance against them earlier this season was during his loan at Burnley. Pep Guardiola’s team scored four that evening and they racked up another big victory here.
Villa’s new midfielder was at direct fault for one goal – Riyad Mahrez’s second – when he dwelt on the ball in his own penalty area and was dispossessed by David Silva.
Mahrez’s opener was scored after he had danced around his old Leicester team-mate, who was also closest to Kevin De Bruyne when he set up another two goals.
“Danny Drinkwater will make us a better team,” said Smith. “He started well, got on the ball and made some crisp passes. “He’s made a mistake for the second goal but there was a mistake in trying to run the ball out as well. We’ve been contributors to our own downfall with the mistakes that we made.”
Graeme Souness, working as a pundit on Sky Sports, believes the fixture against the champions was the wrong match to hand a debut to a player with only 59 minutes in the Premier League under his belt this season. Drinkwater also played in one EFL Cup game during his spell at Burnley.
“I think it was a mistake,” said the former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder. “He’s played two games, it is to be expected. Some players with a pre-season need five game, some need 10. There is no way he could have been fit. He could have been in the gym doing double-sessions but he’s not been playing games and playing Liverpool or City are the hardest teams right now. He never laid a finger on anyone.”
Drinkwater’s arrival has been as cover for John McGinn’s long-term ankle injury, while Smith is still in the market for a striker because Wesley Moraes is out for the season with a knee problem.
He also needs a goalkeeper and Pepe Reina was in the stands on the eve of completing his loan from AC Milan until the end of the season.
In front of England manager Gareth Southgate, Tyrone Mings was part of a defence that could not contain City, while up front Jack Grealish was in an attack that did not manage a shot on target until Anwar El Ghazi’s consolation penalty in stoppage time.
“Man City are a brilliant side but our performance was nowhere near good enough,” said Grealish. “As a team we didn’t get on the ball enough, want the ball enough and they did everything we didn’t.
“It’s hard to influence the game, especially when you have so little of the ball. We have to dust ourselves down because they are in the top three best teams in the world.”
Smith agreed that Villa contributed to the scorelines, adding: “It was a chastening experience. We know they are a top class team but some of the goals we have given away were dreadful.
“Their passing and movement is poetry to see but then Mahrez runs and passes it into our bottom corner from eight yards under no pressure.
“The third one probably summed it up. They had 15 or 16 passes and we hadn’t laid a glove on them. They have been allowed to pass the ball too easily and Sergio Agüero sticks it in the top corner from 20 yards.”