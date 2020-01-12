dean-smith-defends-decision-to-give-danny-drinkwater-aston-villa-debut-against-manchester-city

Dean Smith defended his decision to give Danny Drinkwater his debut in the defeat that pushed Aston Villa back into the relegation places.

Drinkwater, with only one other Premier League appearance this season, was at fault for Manchester City’s second goal and lost duels in the build-up to three others in a disastrous first half at Villa Park.

Villa manager Smith insisted it was not an error to play his loan signing from Chelsea, despite a lack of match fitness. “Danny needed it,” Smith said. “He has got 75 minutes of match time which he needed. We’ve got injuries at the moment which everyone knows, to three key players. Danny has come in and looked good in training, we got 75 minutes out of him. He wasn’t the reason we lost 6-1, that is for sure.”

Drinkwater’s last three league appearances have been spread across almost two years, all against City and all ending in defeat.

His appearance against them earlier this season was during his loan at Burnley. Pep Guardiola’s team scored four that evening and they racked up another big victory here.

Villa’s new midfielder was at direct fault for one goal – Riyad Mahrez’s second – when he dwelt on the ball in his own penalty area and was dispossessed by David Silva.