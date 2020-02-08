dean-henderson-aiming-to-take-manchester-united-number-one-jersey-from-david-de-gea

Dean Henderson is determined to become Manchester United’s number one, setting his sights on playing as many as 500 games for the club.

The Englishman has been in fantastic form for Sheffield United, where he is on loan for a second successive campaign having helped win promotion to the top flight last term.

No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets in the Premier League this season, while the 22-year-old’s form has earned him a first call up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Blades boss Chris Wilder confirmed last month that talks have already begun over the possibility of a third season on loan next year, but Henderson confirmed that his long-term aim is to usurp David De Gea at Old Trafford.

“The big dream is to play for Manchester United one day,” he told the Kelly and Wrighty Show. “I’ve always had that dream throughout my life so until that’s accomplished I’ll never think I’ve made it.

“Even if I play for them once I won’t think I’ve made it. I need to play for them 500 times, 300 times, whatever it is, then you can turnaround at the end of your career and say, ‘I made it, I did what I set out to do’.”